Somdev Devvarman retires from professional tennis

New Delhi: Indian tennis star Somdev Devvarman announced his retirement from professional tennis on Sunday.

Devvarman, 31, took to Twitter to announce the decision. "Starting 2017 on a new note, retiring from pro tennis. Thanks to everyone for the love and support over the years," he wrote.

Starting 2017 on a new note, retiring from pro tennis. Thanks to everyone for the love and support over the years. #newyearnewbeginnings — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) January 1, 2017

Regarded as one of the best singles players India has ever produced, Devvarman won gold medals at the Guangzhou Asiad and Delhi Commonwealth Games in 2010.

But the defining moment in his career came in 2009, when he entered the final of the Chennai Open. He recieved the Arjuna Award in 2011.