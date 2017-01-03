2017 Pro Wrestling League: Preview, Teams, Schedule, Telecast, Streaming — All you need to know!

New Delhi: The second season of the Pro Wrestling League kickstarted in the national capital on Monday with Mumbai taking on Haryana.

The first season of the Pro Wrestling League was held across four cities but this year, the entire tournament will be held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium, New Delhi from January 2 to 19.

From Sakshi Malik to Sandeep Tomar and Vladimir Khinchegashvili, at least 54 world class wrestlers from Indian as well as from the world will be seen competing against each other.

Out of the total six teams, while only two teams were retained from the previous edition while three went through a change in ownership. The sixth team is a new entry to this season.

The six teams are: Delhi Sultans, Haryana Hammers, Jaipur Ninjas, Mumbai Maharathi, NCR Punjab Royals and UP Dangal.

Jaipur Ninjas is a new entry while Haryana Hammers and NCR Punjab Royals are from the first edition.

The first day of the league, i.e. on January 2, saw Haryana Hammers overpowering Mumbai Maharathi in the opening match.

The semi-final will take place on January 17th and 18th, the final will be held on January 19th.

The tournament will only be in freestyle and in nine categories in total.

While men's category includes - 57 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 74 kg and 97 kg; the women categories are - 48 kg, 53 kg, 58 kg and 75 kg.

The live telecast of the league can be watched on the Sony Six network (Hindi) and on Sony ESPN (English).

The telecast of Pro Wrestling League will commence at 7:00 pm and will run until 9:00 pm on both the channels.