2017 Pro Wrestling League: Preview, Teams, Schedule, Telecast, Streaming — All you need to know!
The second season of the Pro Wrestling League kickstarted in the national capital on Monday with Mumbai taking on Haryana.
New Delhi: The second season of the Pro Wrestling League kickstarted in the national capital on Monday with Mumbai taking on Haryana.
The first season of the Pro Wrestling League was held across four cities but this year, the entire tournament will be held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium, New Delhi from January 2 to 19.
From Sakshi Malik to Sandeep Tomar and Vladimir Khinchegashvili, at least 54 world class wrestlers from Indian as well as from the world will be seen competing against each other.
Out of the total six teams, while only two teams were retained from the previous edition while three went through a change in ownership. The sixth team is a new entry to this season.
The six teams are: Delhi Sultans, Haryana Hammers, Jaipur Ninjas, Mumbai Maharathi, NCR Punjab Royals and UP Dangal.
Jaipur Ninjas is a new entry while Haryana Hammers and NCR Punjab Royals are from the first edition.
The first day of the league, i.e. on January 2, saw Haryana Hammers overpowering Mumbai Maharathi in the opening match.
The semi-final will take place on January 17th and 18th, the final will be held on January 19th.
The tournament will only be in freestyle and in nine categories in total.
While men's category includes - 57 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 74 kg and 97 kg; the women categories are - 48 kg, 53 kg, 58 kg and 75 kg.
The live telecast of the league can be watched on the Sony Six network (Hindi) and on Sony ESPN (English).
The telecast of Pro Wrestling League will commence at 7:00 pm and will run until 9:00 pm on both the channels.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- India's first 'Clean India' machine set up in Delhi's Connaught place
- Watch: PM Modi addresses Mahaparivartan rally in Lucknow
- Mulayam Singh cancels SP National Convention scheduled for January 5
- Will rival political parties gain from Samajwadi Party's feud?
- Akhilesh Yadav addresses SP's National Convention
- Reliance Jio’s Welcome Offer becomes invalid: Know what happens to your free voice calls, data?
- Unprecedented crowd at PM Narendra Modi's Lucknow Parivartan Rally
- PM Modi addresses parivartan rally in Lucknow: As it happened
- New Year Day shocker: Shoe hurled at Delhi CM Kejriwal in Rohtak
- Raees new POSTERS: Shah Rukh Khan's bruised look and Mahira intense pose will make you jump the calendar!