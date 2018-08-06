हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
After Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn to make his Tamil movie debut?

Indian 2 will be a sequel to 1996 super-hit Indian starring Kamal Haasan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. 

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: After Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn may be the next actor from Bollywood to make his Tamil movie debut. If the latest reports are anything to go by, then the versatile actor may be roped in by filmmaker Shankar for Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan.

Indian 2 will be a sequel to 1996 super-hit Indian starring Kamal Haasan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar will make his debut with the sequel to Rajinikanth starrer Robot titled 2.0.

Another thing common between the two debuts apart from the films being sequels is that both the actors are expected to essay negative roles.
Akshay Kumar will reportedly be the main antagonist in Rajini's 2.0 while Ajay may play the villain the Indian 2.

According to a report in India.com, during an interaction with the media, Kamal was asked if Ajay is a part of the film.

"That’s what I have been told. Ultimately, it is the director’s call," replied Kamal, who is busy with the promotions of Vishwaroopam 2, a sequel to 2013 super-hit spy-thriller Vishwaroopam.

Though the makers of Indian 2 haven't made any official announcement yet, the film is likely to go on floors by the end of this year.

Shankar is presently gearing up for Rajini starrer 2.0 which is slated to release on November 29, 2018. 

Even Ajay hasn't revealed anything about his Tamil debut but he has his kitty full with interesting projects like Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, a film on Chanakya, a film with Ranbir Kapoor directed by Luv Ranjan.

He is also looking forward to the release of Total Dhamaal, the third instalment of rib-tickler Dhamaal co-starring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Riteish Deshmukh.

