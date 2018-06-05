हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram goes all guns blazing in Dhruva Natchathiram - Watch the teaser

Going by the teaser, it looks like an edge-of-the-seat thriller.   

Chiyaan Vikram goes all guns blazing in Dhruva Natchathiram - Watch the teaser

Mumbai: Chiyaan Vikram is back and how. The hunk of a superstar is back on the silver screen with a spy-thriller titled Dhruva Natchathiram. The makers of the actioner have unveiled the teaser of the film and it looks extremely captivating.

Going by the teaser, it looks like an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, it seems like Dhruva Natchathiram has elements of a blockbuster.

Check out the teaser here:

The film also has actors such as Aishwarya Rajesh (as Ragini), Ritu Varma (as Anupama), Seeman politician (as a politician), Silambarasan (as Darkman).
Veteran actress  Radikaa Sarathkumar, Simran, Shravanthi Sainath and Dhivyadharshini too are a part of the film.

The film has music composed by Harris Jayaraj.

It feels good to see Vikram as an action hero once again. The actor, who has essayed myriad of roles in his 28-year-long career in the film industry, will also be seen in Saamy Square, another most awaited flicks this year.

Tags:
Chiyaan VikramDhruva NatchathiramDhruva Natchathiram teaserDhruva Natchathiram filmTamil moviesTamil films

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close