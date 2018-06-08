हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 trailer launch date out - Deets inside

The Hindi version of the sequel to 2013 spy-thriller will be unveiled by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.   

Kamal Haasan&#039;s Vishwaroopam 2 trailer launch date out - Deets inside
Pic courtesy: @ikamalhaasan

Mumbai: The trailer of Kamal Haasan's much-awaited film  Vishwaroopam 2 will be launched on June 11 at 5 PM. The film's trailer will have a special launch event because three film personalities will unveil it.

The Hindi version of the sequel to 2013 spy-thriller will be unveiled by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Kamal's daughter Shruti Haasan will do the honours for the Tamil version while Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr aka Junior NTR will launch the Telugu version.

Entertainment Industry Tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share the news.

He tweeted: "The much-awaited #Vishwaroopam2Trailer will hit you on June 11 at 5pm! (sic)."

The film which is way beyond its actual release schedule has been written and directed by Haasan. He plays an Intelligence officer in the film which also stars veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah.

Tags:
Kamal HaasanKamal Haasan filmsVishwaroopam 2VishwaroopamVishwaroopam movie

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close