Nayanthara on board Sivakarthikeyan's #SK13

Mumbai: One of South Indian cinema's prettiest actresses - Nayanthara - has joined the team of #SK13, a film which has Sivakarthikeyan as the male lead.

Soon after her name was announced as the leading lady in the film, #NayantharaJoinsSK13 started trending on Twitter.

Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to write: "#Nayanthara is on board.. #NayantharaJoinsSK13

@Siva_Kartikeyan @rajeshmdirector @actorsathish @StudioGreen2 (sic)."

Directed by Rajesh M and produced by Gnanavelraja under the Studio Green banner, #SK13 was announced on May 2.

Sivakarthikeyan took to Twitter to share photographs of the film's launch.

He wrote: "It’s official Next film wit @rajeshmdirector sir and @StudioGreen2 @kegvraja sir Can certainly say that we will put in our best effort to entertain you all (sic)."

Often referred to as the lady superstar, Nayanthara will be teaming up with Sivakarthikeyan for the second time. The two had worked together in Mohan Raja's Velaikkaran last year.