Oru Adaar Love: Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof's Tamil song Munnaale Ponaale teaser out - Watch

Mumbai: The teaser for a Tamil song titled Munnaale Ponaale from the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love directed by Omar Lulu is out! The song featuring Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul Rahoof and the rest of the cast, depicts high-school romance in the cutest way possible.

Munnaale Ponaale is penned and composed by Pearle Maaney and Shaan Rahman respectively.

Check out the teaser for the song here:

For the uninitiated, Priya became a household name soon after a video clip from the Malayalam song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the aforementioned film went viral on social media a couple of months back.

She made social media users go gaga over her captivating expressions and killer wink!

Priya who has over 6 million followers on Instagram has become a hot favourite of big brands that look forward to having her as their brand ambassador. She recently appeared in a TVC for a chocolate bar brand.

Priya had been signed for the film to play a small role. But ever since a clip featuring Priya went viral, the makers decided to extend her role, reports suggest. They have made her role in the film meatier to make the most of her popularity. The script and climax have reportedly been changed to give her more prominence.

The film which also stars Noorin Shereef, Michelle Ann Daniel, Mathew, Siyadh Shajahan, Dilrupa Aswad Alqamar, Yami Sona among others, is slated to release on June 14 this year. The Malayalam film will now release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages too.