Priya Prakash Varrier all set for Tamil movie debut?

Mumbai: India's latest social media sensation Priya Prakash Varrier has been roped in by director Nalan Kumarasamy aka Arul Murugan for a Tamil movie, latest buzz suggests.

According to movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala, Priya will make her Tamil debut in a film directed by Kumarasamy best known for helming Soodhu Kavvum in 2013 starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sanchita Reddy.

He has also directed Sethupathi in a film titled Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum in 2016.

Bala's tweet read: "Internet Wink sensation #PriyaPVarrier to debut in Tamil.. In a Dir #NalanKumarasamy movie..(sic)."

Internet Wink sensation #PriyaPVarrier to debut in Tamil.. In a Dir #NalanKumarasamy movie.. pic.twitter.com/C6V4vsOcEE — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) 12 April 2018

The pretty young girl made internet go gaga over her captivating expressions in a leaked video clip from a Malayalam song in an upcoming film directed by Omar Lulu.

Priya had been signed for the film to play a small role. But ever since a clip featuring Priya from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Omar Lulu’s Oru Adaar Love went viral on social media, the makers decided to extend her role. They have made her role in the film meatier to make the most of her popularity. The script and climax have reportedly been changed to give her more prominence.

The song sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and composed by Shaan Rahman became popular but it was Priya who stole the show. In the video, we can see Priya making adorable expressions and winking to grab her crush’s attention.

Oru Adaar Love is Omar’s third venture. Besides Priya, the movie also stars Siyadh Shajahan, Noorin Shereef and Roshan Abdul Rahoof. The film is slated to release on June 14 this year.

The 18-year-old has gained over 5.4 million followers on Instagram and has thus surpassed Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, whose follower count stands at 4.3 million!