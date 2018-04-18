Tamil Cinema Strike called off: 'Kaala', 'Vishwapooram 2' and other big films can now get a smooth release

New Delhi: The 48-day long Tamil Cinema strike has now been called off and the movie makers can heave a sigh of relief, expecting a smooth release of their upcoming ventures. Reportedly, the decision to call off the strike has been taken after a meeting between Tamil Film Producers Council, Digital Service Providers and the Tamil Nadu Government.

Now that the strike has been called off, we thought of compiling a list of some major releases which will get a smooth sailing at the ticket windows:

Kamal Haasan's 'Vishwapooram 2

The film has been written, directed and co-produced by Kamal Haasan. It happens to be a spy thriller and is a sequel to 2013 film 'Vishwapooram'. The film is simultaneously being made in Tamil and Hindi. 'Vishwapooram 2' has been scheduled to hit the screens on April 27, 2018, but reportedly there might be a change of date announcement soon.

Rajinikanth's 'Kaala'

Thailava's 'Kaala' first look had created a stir amongst the fans on social media. The film will show Rajinikanth in a gangster avatar. It has been directed by Pa. Ranjith and produced by Dhanush. The release date will be announced soon.

Dulquer Salmaan's 'Mahanati'

'Mahanati' is a biopic based on the life and times of popular south actress Savitri. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Priyanka Dutt. The film has an impressive ensemble star cast with the likes of Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthi Suresh and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. Also, Anushka Shetty, Mohan Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Naga Chaitanya and Prakash Raj will be seen playing key roles.

Nayanthara's 'Imaikkaa Nodigal'

The thriller has been written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu. It features Atharvaa, Nayanthara, Raashi Khanna and Anurag Kashyap. The thriller drama is produced by CJ Jayakumar. The teaser of the film had been unveiled some time back.

Samantha Akkineni's 'Irumbu Thirai'

The science fiction thriller is directed by P S Mithran and produced by Vishal Film Factory. It stars Samantha Akkineni, Vishal and Arjun in lead roles. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on April 12, 2018 but with the strike it never saw a release.