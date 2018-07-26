हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi and Sayyeshaa's 'family Don film' to release tomorrow

Sethupathi has reportedly invested a lot in Junga and it is believed that it is his costliest film.  

Vijay Sethupathi and Sayyeshaa&#039;s &#039;family Don film&#039; to release tomorrow

Mumbai: Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi's Junga is all set to hit theatres tomorrow. The film which stars Sayyeshaa as the female lead is written and helmed by Gokul.

 The mafia comedy is jointly produced by Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Pandian
and Dr. K. Ganesh.

Sethupathi has reportedly invested a lot in Junga and it is believed that it is his costliest film.

Take a look at the ten-second long teaser:

Sethupathi has worked in a number of memorable films such as Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, Varnam, Sundarapandian, Pizza, Soodhu Kavvum, Jigarthanda, Vikram Vedha etc.

Sayyeshaa, who is now a popular actress in South Indian film industry made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn starrer Shivaay in 2016.

Vijay SethupathiVijay Sethupathi filmsJungaJunga movie release dateSayyeshaaTamil films 2018

