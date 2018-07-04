हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
18 TN MLA disqualification: Justice Sathyanarayanan to hear case from July 23

Justice Sathyanarayanan was appointed by the top court to adjudicate the pleas after a high court division bench gave a split verdict last month.

CHENNAI: The next round of hearing in the 18 Tamil Nadu MLA disqualification case in Madras High Court will be heard by Justice M Sathyanarayanan, the third judge appointed by the Supreme Court, from July 23 and continue till July 27. 

"I will take up the case for final hearing from July 23 to 27 as the lead item on the list every day at 10.30 am," said Justice Sathyanarayanan.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar had on June 14 given a split verdict on the petitions challenging the September 18 last year order of Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal disqualifying the 18 ruling party MLAs under the anti-defection law.

The ruling had come as a relief to the K Palaniswami government as it maintained status quo in the corridors of power.

Justice Banerjee had upheld the Speaker's order disqualifying the MLAs, while Justice Sundar disagreed with her and quashed it.

The court had then said that the senior-most judge after its Chief Justice would hand-pick a third judge, who will hear the matter afresh.

Following this, Justice S Vimala of the high court was appointed as the third judge to hear the matter.

However, the Supreme Court named Justice Sathyanarayanan to hear the matter while refusing the plea of some of the disqualified MLAs seeking transfer of their petitions from the high court to the apex court. The petitioners had claimed apprehension of "bias".

The Speaker had disqualified the 18 MLAs on the ground that they had tried to pull down AIADMK government headed by Palaniswami. 

With PTI inputs

