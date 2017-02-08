A government desired by people will be formed: O Panneerselvam
IANS | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 20:30
Chennai: Caretaker Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday assured his supporters that a government wanted by the people will be formed in the state.
Addressing his supporters gathered at his residence here, Panneerselvam said: "A government expected by you will be formed soon."
He said the people of Tamil Nadu want the good rule of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa back.
Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016, after undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals for 75 days.
Earlier, speaking to a Tamil television channel, Panneerselvam said he will not seek the support of any other party to form the government.
He said many legislators and party members are extending their support to him.
First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 20:30
