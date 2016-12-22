After 24 hours, raid ends in Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary's house – Here's what Income Tax sleuths recovered

Chennai: Income Tax (IT) officials on Thursday ended their raid at the house of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao.

The tax officials reportedly recovered Rs 30 lakh cash in new notes and 5 kgs of gold besides getting "disclosure" about Rs 5 crore of unaccounted income.

Rs 96 crore in old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes was also seized, reports said.

The IT officials had raided Rao's residence early Wednesday morning. The raid ended today after 24 hours.

According to IT sources, around 100 Income Tax sleuths conducted raids at the office and the residence of the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, his son Vivek and some relatives in Chennai and Chittoor in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The raids come as a huge embarrassment for the AIADMK government and Sasikala as Rao was the to bureaucrat in the administration. He holds the additional charge of Vigilance Commissioner and the Commissioner for Administrative Reforms.

Rao was appointed to the post overlooking the seniority of several IAS officials.

The IT action came in connection with a case related to the biggest cash haul of new notes post demonetisation after the department raided some sand mining operators of Tamil Nadu here.

(With PTI/IANS inputs)