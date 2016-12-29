After Bharat Ratna, AIADMK now demands Nobel Prize, Magsaysay Award for Jayalalithaa
Chennai: On a day when 'Chinnamma' was anointed as the party boss, the AIADMK has also passed a resolution seeking global recognition for late 'Amma' J Jayalalithaa.
The party has passed a resolution to confer the former CM with the Nobel Prize for world peace and the Magsaysay Award.
The AIADMK general body also passed a resolution urging the Centre to declare Jayalalithaa's birthday (February 24) be adopted as 'National Farmers Day'.
In total, 14 resolutions were passed at the party meet.
The resolution on Sasikala being appointed as the party's new boss read: “We saw MGR in the form of Jayalalithaa. We will see Jayalalithaa in the form of Sasikala."
Soon after Jayalalithaa's death, the Tamil nadu cabinet led by Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had decided to recommend late Jayalalithaa for India's highest civilian honour, the 'Bharat Ratna'
The Cabinet also decided to recommend to the Centre installation of her life-size bronze statue in Parliament complex
The Tamil Nadu government has also proposed to raise a memorial building for the deceased leader at the MG Ramachandran (MGR) Memorial site, where she was laid, at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore
The Cabinet further resolved to rename the memorial as Dr Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Selvi J Jayalalithaa Memorial.
The Cabinet has also proposed to unveil a portrait of the leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
