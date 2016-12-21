After fresh fishermen's arrest, Tamil Nadu CM asks PM Modi to secure immediate release of 51 fishers, 114 boats

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Paneerselvam on Wednesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interference over continued apprehension of the state's fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy personnel.

Paneerselvam, who wrote a letter to PM Modi, urged him to secure an immediate release of 51 fishermen and 11 fishing boats apprehended by Lankan Navy personnel.

Earlier today, at least twelve Tamil Nadu fishermen were detained by the Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters.

At least 20 fishers from Tamil Nadu had set out for fishing from Pamban in two mechanized boats and a country boat. They were rounded up by the Lankan authorities while they were fishing in the south sea using the banned fishing nets, Rameswaram Fisheries Department Assistant Director, Gopinath told media.

While fishermen in one of the boats managed to get away in their boat, twelve others were caught and taken to Sri Thalaimannar, Lanka, Gopinath said.

The fishermen's arrest comes a day after Paneerselvam urged PM Modi to give a firm message to Sri Lanka over the continued attack on the state fishermen.

Besides requesting for the 'firm message', Paneerselvam had urged that 109 boats, including the two boats apprehended by the Lankan navy on Tuesday, should also be released by the island nation.

Yesterday, Lankan navy had detained seven more fishermen from Pudukottai district for allegedly fishing in their waters and took them to Kangesanthurai Port, along with their boats.

The apprehension of fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy continues 'unabated' despite Indo-Sri Lankan fishermen level talks and Inter-Ministerial talks being held from time to time, he said.