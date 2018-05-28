AIADMK expels leader for comparing journalists with street dogs

CHENNAI: Soon after AIADMK's IT wing secretary Hari Prabhakaran tweeted comparing journalists with street dogs, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu expelled him on Monday.

In a derogatory tweet indicating the journalists, the computer science engineer said, "Reporters are not allowed to shoot inside the hospital during the DCM visit - street dogs who shouts for biscuits will be tied on the gate rather allowing them inside."

Prabhakaran had tweeted on Monday morning at 9.40 am, however, he deleted the tweet after some time.

The AIADMK leader came up with an apology saying, "All opinions expressed by me are personal and it is not official party view. I'm not authorised to express party views. I heard few people got hurt due to one of my tweet this morning. I don't have any animosity towards any group of people. My apologies to those who r hurt."

All opinions expressed by me are personal and it is not official party view. I'm not authorised to express party views. I heard few people got hurt due to one of my tweet this morning .I don't have any animosity towards any group of people. My apologies to those who r hurt. — Hari Prabhakaran (@Hariadmk) May 28, 2018

Prabhakaran, an active Twitter user, has completed eight years on the microblogging site on May 10, 2018.

His tweet came barely a week after the violence in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin which claimed lives of 13 protesters demanding closure of the Sterlite copper smelting plant.

O Panneerselvam had visited a local hospital to meet the injured protestors and their families. The mediaperons were, however, not permitted to get inside the hospital premises.

The protests were going on in Tuticorin for over three months now, but violence erupted on Tuesday with agitators allegedly fighting pitched battles with police, prompting it to open fire.

Hurling stones and setting government vehicles and public property on fire, the agitators went on the rampage in the town, about 600 km from Tamil Nadu capital Chennai.