Merger of E Palaniswamy, O Panneerselvam's AIADMK factions put on hold

Chennai: The much-awaited merger between the two warring factions of Chief Minister Palaniswami-led AIADMK (Amma) and O Panneerselvam-led AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) has been put on the hold.

The MLAs and party members were seen leaving the Jayalalithaa memorial, where the announcement was to be made by the both camps.

Speculations were rife that after the merger announcement, Panneerselvam would become Deputy Chief Minister and some members of his faction would be given ministerial berths. However, the report was dismissed by members of the Pannerselvam faction.

Earlier today, former CM Panneerselvam announced that the merger of two main factions in the AIADMK will be announced later in the day.

The development took place a day after the Tamil Nadu government announced a probe into the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

As it happened:

- Party members seen leaving the site, after reports surfaced about merger plan being put on hold

- Senior party leaders of the OPS faction say KP Munusamy and M Pandian are blocking merger since VK Sasikala continues to remain the party's general secretary.

- The announcement on the merger today as been put on hold, claims OPS faction. The press conference cancelled.

- No decision on OPS-EPS merger likely today, merger decision put on hold: Sources

- O Pannerselvam's last minute demand -- wants veto power in party affairs; sources claim Palaniswamy unlikely to admit to this demand: News18

- Last minute meeting between Palaniswamy, Panneerselvam underway

- O Panneerselvam to be made Deputy Chief Minister and head of AIADMK committee: Sources

- DMK spokesperson A Saravanan calls the merger a 'marriage of convenience'.

- E Palaniswamy on way to Jaya memorial.

-Hectic political activity in Chennai with regard to possible #AIADMKMerger (visuals from outside OPS's residence) pic.twitter.com/Y65FW2UMTv

- Amma's memorial decked up for the big announcement.

Chennai: Leaders expected at J Jayalalithaa memorial after possible #AIADMKMerger pic.twitter.com/8qxyEHjnGC — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2017

- EPS and OPS to reach soon at Amma's memorial where they may make a formal announcement on their political future.

- The days of a single tall leader like M.G.R. and Jayalalithaa who held sway are over in the AIADMK, the leader adds further.

- The government will be under Palaniswami and the party will be under Panneerselvam. The party will be run by a Coordination Committee, a leader in Panneerselvam faction tells IANS.

- Some days ago, the Panneerselvam faction passed a resolution declaring the appointment of Dinakaran as deputy general secretary as "improper, unacceptable and invalid". The resolution challenged by Dinakaran, who reportedly has the support of around 20 legislators. The resolution also said that Sasikala's own appointment as General Secretary was under the scrutiny of the Election Commission.

- Speculations say that Panneerselvam would become Deputy Chief Minister and some members of his faction would be given ministerial berths. However, members of the Pannerselvam faction discounted this.

- A decision on the merger of two main factions in the AIADMK will be announced later on Friday, O Panneerselvam said earlier.

- Palaniswami faction claims major demands of Panneerselvam faction have been met after Thursday's announcement.

- Chief Minister K Palaniswami holds closeted with Cabinet colleagues to deliberate on the matter.

- Meeting held at the residence of ex-CM Panneerselvam, that was attended by the top leaders of his camp, including former ministers KP Munusamy, K Panidarajan, besides MLAs, MPs and other office-bearers.