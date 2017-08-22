close
AIADMK merger: MLAs backing Dhinakaran moved to resort in Puducherry

In a dramatic turn of event in the Tamil Nadu political crisis, as many as seven MLAs supporting VK Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran, were on Tuesday moved out of Chennai. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 23:55
AIADMK merger: MLAs backing Dhinakaran moved to resort in Puducherry
ANI photo

Chennai: In a dramatic turn of event in the Tamil Nadu political crisis, as many as seven MLAs supporting VK Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran, were on Tuesday moved out of Chennai, reported ANI. 

The MLAs were shifted to a resort in Puducherry today, reported ANI. 

The development comes a day after the two warring factions of AIADMK came together and sealed a much-awaited merger of party factions which have been at loggerheads since February.

Earlier on Tuesday, 19 legislators, who had decided to stand with party deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran and withdrew support to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, submitted memorandums to Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, saying they had no confidence in Edappadi K Palaniswami.

"We are going to initiate efforts to bring in a new CM with the help of our supporting MLAs," Dhinakaran supporter and Andipatti MLA Thanga Tamil Selvan told reporters following a meeting with Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao.

Palaniswami on Monday watched Rao swear in his former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam as his deputy, after the two veteran AIADMK leaders sealed a much-awaited merger of party factions which have been at loggerheads since February.

Dinakaran on Monday tweeted that Panneerselvam's and Palaniswami's decision to remove Sasikala as general secretary  amounted to "treachery that the party worker cannot digest." After all, it was they and their fellow legislators who elected her to the top post, he noted.

After the August 21 merger, the AIADMK has 134 legislators in the 234-member assembly. That is only 17 more than the 117 needed for a majority. With 19 MLAs rebelling, Chief Minister Palaniswami could be in trouble if he has to face a vote.   

TAGS

Tamil NaduVK SasikalaTTV DhinakaranAIADMKEdappadi K PalaniswamiChennai

