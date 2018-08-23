हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MK Alagiri

Alagiri claims DMK led by Stalin unwilling to take him back, to decide plan of action after rally next month

Alagiri had recently questioned the leadership of DMK working President MK Stalin.

Alagiri claims DMK led by Stalin unwilling to take him back, to decide plan of action after rally next month

MADURAI: Days after claiming that the real cadre of the DMK is rallying behind him, MK Alagiri on Wednesday claimed that the party led by his estranged brother MK Stalin is not willing to take him back. "They do not (DMK led by its working president M K Stalin) appear to want to take me back," he told reporters here to a question.

However, Alagiri refused to shed light on what step will he be taking next. "All these things will be decided after the rally on September 5. Functionaries from all districts will be consulted and a decision taken," he said.

His statement comes days after he questioned the leadership of DMK working President Stalin. Launching a rebellion against Stalin, Alagiri had announced that he would hold a peace rally in Chennai, to the mausoleum of his late father M Karunanidhi.

The former minister was expelled in 2014 by Karunanidhi for indulging in anti-party activities and making derogatory remarks. Karunanidhi had then named Stalin as his political heir. The transition of power was formalised when Stalin was made the working president of the party in January 2017 after Karunanidhi's health did not permit him to preside over the affairs of the party.

Soon after Karunanidhi's death, Alagiri claimed that despite being the working president of the DMK, Stalin had not been 'working'. Stalin, however, hit back at his brother's comments and claimed that he has been working relentlessly for the DMK since the day he was made the party's working president. 

He also asserted that he has the support of the entire cadre, after Alagiri claimed otherwise. Stalin made the speech at the crucial meeting of the party to condole the death of his father and late party chief M Karunanidhi.

MK AlagiriDMKMK StalinKarunanidhiKarunanidhi death

