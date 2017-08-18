BJP backs Amma's death probe

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lent their support for the probe into the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

According to senior BJP leader S. Prakash, Amma's death was shrouded with secrecy and an investigation is in order.

"This has been the demand of many of sympathizers and supporters of late Jayalalithaa ji. They had suspected foul in her death. Many were kept away when she was admitted in the hospital and the medical reports were not accessible to anyone other than Sasikala. It is for this reason the demand for judicial probe had gained momentum. I hope that the probe committee completes the investigation swiftly," Prakash told ANI.

He said that his party hopes that the investigation in the regard is completed soon, as that will fulfill the demand of Amma's supporters and sympathizers.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) matron Jayalalithaa died on December 5 2016 after months of hospitalisation.

Days after her death, Amma's long-time friend Sasikala decided to become the state Chief Minister but was sentenced to jail for four years after being convicted by the Supreme Court for corruption.

On Thursday, 17 August, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palaniswami ordered a judicial probe into the Jayalalithaa's death.

"Commission will be constituted under a retired judge to probe death of Amma (J.Jayalalithaa)," said the Chief Minister. He further added that a probe into Amma's death had been one of the key demands of the O. Panneerselvam faction of the AIADMK for its planned merger with the EPS grouping.

However, Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar yesterday asserted that there is no point setting up an inquiry commission to probe the death of the former and requested the Centre to constitute a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry on the same. "I don't find any point of setting up this of this inquiry commission. I would request the Centre to order a CBI inquiry in this issue. Otherwise, it will just be an eye-wash," Deepa said.

With ANI inputs