'BJP will help Tamil Nadu government if clean leader becomes CM'

Agartala: The BJP is ready to help a pro-people and pro-development AIADMK government led by a honest and clean leader in Tamil Nadu, party national General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao said here on Tuesday.

Terming the Tuesday`s Supreme Court verdict in a disproportionate assets case against late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa as "historic", Rao said: "BJP is ready to help the next government if the AIADMK set up a pro-people and development oriented government led by a honest and clean leader."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who came here to address a three-day training camp of BJP leaders and workers in Tripura, said that people of Tamil Nadu expected that a non-corrupt government would be install in the southern state which would deliver goods for the welfare of the government.

"This is a good opportunity for the members of the AIADMK to introspect themselves to choose honest and clean leader who would work with a vision for the all round development of Tamil Nadu.

"We believe that the Tamil Nadu governor would take a judicious decision in choosing the leader who would be the next head of the state government," said Rao, who is in-charge of the party affairs of the south Indian state.

"Decision of the Supreme Court has sent a strong message to the political parties and politicians that the law would not spare corrupt persons and there is no room for corrupt politicians in the country."

Hitting out at the Left Front government here, he said that the central government has been providing huge funds under various schemes to the Tripura government, but government not utilising the money properly and hence the central government`s funding is of no benefit of people.

He termed state Chief Minister Manik Sarkar as "inactive" and other Left leaders "corrupt".

"Despite central government`s all help, unemployment in Tripura is rising, economy broken down and development has come to a standstill. Chief Minister and cabinet are helpless to discharge their democratic duties. As a result, corruption scaled up to the highest level and lawlessness becomes a regular phenomenon," he claimed.

BJP`s Tripura unit president Biplab Kumar Deb said that 130 selected party leaders and members have attended the three-day training programme here where.sSeveral senior leaders addressed the brain storming session.

"To strengthen the party organisation, around 80 dedicated leaders have been posted in 60 assembly constituencies in Tripura for next one year for carrying out organisational activities. The BJP national council has decided to install government in each of the northeastern states and the process began with Assam," he added.