Black day in my life, lost my Kalaignar: Rajinikanth on Karunanidhi’s demise

Popular Indian cinema actor Rajinikanth, who is expected to launch his own political party soon, expressed his grief on the demise of DMK patriarch and five-time Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi, who breathed his last in Chennai on Tuesday evening.

Rajinikanth said that it was a “black day” in his life. He said, “Today is a black day in my life, one which I can never forget as I lost my Kalaignar. I pray for his soul.”

DMK patriarch Karunanidhi breathed his last at 6.10 pm on Tuesday at Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital in July 18.

His demise was confirmed by the hospital through a statement which read, "With deep anguish, we announce the demise of our beloved Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi on 07.08.2018 at 6.10 PM. Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond. We profoundly mourn the loss of one of the tallest leaders of India and we share the grief of family member and fellow Tamilians worldwide."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the death of the Tamil Nadu strongman. He tweeted, "My thoughts are with the family and the countless supporters of Karunanidhi Ji in this hour of grief. India and particularly Tamil Nadu will miss him immensely. May his soul rest in peace."

"I have had the opportunity of interacting with Karunanidhi Ji on several occasions. His understanding of policy and emphasis on social welfare stood out. Firmly committed to democratic ideals, his strong opposition to the Emergency will always be remembered."

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India. We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised," he further wrote.