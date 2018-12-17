हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AIIMS

Cabinet approves establishment of AIIMS in Tamil Nadu, Telangana

According to an official statement, the two new institutes will be set up under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

Cabinet approves establishment of AIIMS in Tamil Nadu, Telangana

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved the establishment of two more All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), one in Tamil Nadu's Madurai and the other in Telangana's Bibinagar with the cost of Rs 1,264 crore and Rs 1,028 crore respectively. The announcement was made by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday.

According to an official statement, the two new institutes will be set up under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

"Setting up of new AIIMS would not only transform health education and training but also address the shortfall of health care professionals in the region," the official statement said.

The new AIIMS will provide super speciality health care to the population while creating a large pool of doctors and other health workers in this region that can be available for primary and secondary level institutions and facilities being created under National Health Mission (NHM), the statement added. 

Each new AIIMS will add 100 UG (MBBS) seats and 60 BSc (Nursing) seats and will have 15-20 super speciality departments. Each new AIIMS will add around 750 hospital beds, it said.

The proposed institution will have a hospital with a capacity of 750 beds which will include emergency/trauma beds, AYUSH beds, private beds and ICU speciality and super speciality beds. 

In addition, there will be a medical college, AYUSH block, auditorium, night shelter, guest house, hostels and residential facilities. 

The timeframe for the establishment of the new AIIMS will be 45 months, broadly comprising a pre-construction phase of 10 months, a construction phase of 32 months and stabilization or commissioning phase of 3 months. 

(With inputs from agencies)

