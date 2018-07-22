हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu

Chennai building collapses: 1 body recovered, 23 rescued; search concludes

The nearby buildings have also suffered damages due to the mishap. More than 60 people were part of the rescue operation.

ANI photo

Chennai: A four-story under-construction building in Chennai's Kandanchavadi area in Tamil Nadu collapsed on Saturday killing one and injuring 23 others. Eight ambulances and three fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot following the incident.

The National Disaster Response Force and the state disaster management team jointly conducted the rescue operation.

The Chief Minister's office had on Saturday asked the state disaster management team to monitor the situation.

The condition of the 23 injured people is serious. Out of those injured, five are left with head injuries, along with two in critical condition. 

The National Disaster Response Force said that the search has ended from their end. Vinoj, Assistant Commandant, NDRF said, "From our end search has concluded. One dead body was recovered. 61 personnel were part of this operation."

The reason for the collapse is, however, not clear. The investigation will be carried out to see what led to the collapse.

