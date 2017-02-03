Chennai oil spill: DMK urges Centre, Tamil Nadu Govt. to work in synergy

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday urged both the Centre and Tamil Nadu Governments to work in synergy to bail out the fishermen troubled by the recent oil spill at Chennai.

"They said around 40 tonnes oil has been spilled, exact figure is unknown but both the state and central government will have to act in coordinated manner so that the fishermen can come out of this horrific incident," DMK spokesperson Sarvanan told ANI.

Nearly a week after the oil spill caused by two ships colliding off Chennai`s coast on Saturday, 60 tonnes of sludge has been removed by hundreds of volunteers including engineering students and coast guard men.

The oil spill, spread by strong winds and waves, has crossed the Marina Beach and is moving to other beaches in Chennai.

Over 20 tonnes of thick oil spilled into the Bay of Bengal when the ships collided near Chennai`s Kamarajar Port, affecting the marine life and a 30-km stretch of shoreline.

The Coast Guard said: "It is estimated that more than 20 tonnes of oil has spilt from MT Dawn Kanchipuram as against the initial report of two-three tonnes.

"Close to a thousand workers including volunteers from engineering colleges and fishermen are using their bare hands to clear the thick sludge that machines have failed to remove.

Coast guard ships and choppers are spraying oil spill dispersants and neutralisers.