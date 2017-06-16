close
Claims of presence of RPT in plastic rice in market just rumours, says Tamil Nadu govt

"Plastic rice has not been seized in any part of India. In Tamil Nadu, social media is creating rumors of plastic rice," Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Kamaraj said.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 20:26

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government today dismissed as "rumors", claims about presence of RPT presence of plastic rice in markets and said no such rice has been seized in the country so far.

"Plastic rice has not been seized in any part of India. In Tamil Nadu, social media is creating rumors of plastic rice," Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Kamaraj said.

Intervening during a debate in the Assembly, he also warned of stern action against persons circulating such rumors.

In fact, the state had adequate stocks of rice, including towards for the free rice supply scheme even as it's price was under control, the minister said.

"The very concept of plastic rice is wrong since plastic can melt (when it is boiled, assuming to be rice,)" he added.

TAGS

Plastic riceTamil NaduRPTR Kamarajrumors

