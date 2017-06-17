CM K Palaniswami to host AIADMK's Iftaar function on 21 June

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami will host the AIADMK's annual Iftaar function here on June 21, the party said on Saturday.

Palaniswami, also the Headquarters Secretary of the AIADMK (Amma) faction, will host the Iftaar function at the Chennai Trade Centre here on June 21, a party release said.

Last year, late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had hosted the event.

In a series of developments since Jayalalithaa's death on December 5 last year, AIADMK has suffered a split, with Palaniswami and his predecessor O Panneerselvam leading the respective factions.

Incidentally, a section of MLAs in the ruling party are rallying behind Amma faction Deputy General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran, who is out on bail in a bribery case.

They have taken up "leadership issue" with Palaniswami concerning Dhinakaran.