हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclonr gaja

Cyclone 'Gaja': Stalin asks partymen to provide aid in full swing

Stalin said the collected relief material will be distributed to the affected people from these offices. 

Cyclone &#039;Gaja&#039;: Stalin asks partymen to provide aid in full swing

Chennai: DMK chief M K Stalin appealed party cadres and legislators on Sunday to provide aid on a war-footing in districts affected with cyclone 'Gaja'. 

In a party statement here, Stalin said, "It was consoling to know that some party supporters have already started to take part in relief and rehabilitation work."

The opposition party leader in the assembly took a dig at the ruling AIADMK government that it did not learn to take up relief activities despite facing several natural calamities like cyclone 'Ockhi' and 'Vardah' in the past.

"In this hour of crisis, it is our duty to provide relief materials in full swing to the affected people. I, therefore, appeal party cadres, legislators, district secretaries to collect the necessary relief materials and send them to our Tiruchirappalli, Kalaignar Arivalayam (office) immediately," he said.

Stalin said the collected relief material will be distributed to the affected people from these offices. 

According to the Tamil Nadu government, 45 people have lost their lives while many rendered homeless following the devastation caused by cyclone 'Gaja' in coastal districts of the state.

Tags:
Cyclonr gajaM K StalinTamil NaduDMK

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close