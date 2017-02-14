DA case: Sasikala breaks down while addressing AIADMK MLAs - Watch video

Chennai: Hours after being convicted in a corruption case by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Sasikala said that no force could separate her from AIADMK.

Addressing the party MLAs, she broke down and said, "no force can separate me from AIADMK, no matter where I'll be, I'll always think about party."

"I feel so satisfied that despite facing troubles, MLAs are supporting me. I’m sure we’ll get the invitation as soon as possible as we remained quiet," she added.

Sasikala further said, "Case (DA) was filed by DMK, I’ll handle this. You (MLAs) have to remain resolute and make sure people question DMK’s existence," as per ANI.

The verdict by the apex court today held her guilty of entering into a conspiracy with late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa.

The apex court judgement, delivered at a time when the state is witnessing a bitter power struggle in the aftermath of Jayalalithaa's demise, set aside the Karnataka High Court order acquitting all the four accused and "restored in toto" the trial court's decision in the 19-year-old disproportionate assets case.

60-year-old Sasikala will now have to serve a jail term of around three-and-half years out of four years awarded by the trial court as she has already undergone almost six months in prison.

The special trial court had found disproportionate assets worth Rs 53.60 crore, which Jayalalithaa and the three others could not account for. The CBI had alleged that the unaccounted wealth was in the tune of Rs 66.65 crore, as per PTI.

The top court directed Sasikala and her two relatives - VN Sudhakaran, Jayalalithaa's foster son, and Elavarasi, widow of Sasikala's elder brother, to "forthwith surrender" before the Bengaluru's trial court which will "take immediate steps" to ensure that all the three "serve out the remainder of sentence awarded to them and take further steps in compliance of this judgement, in accordance with law."

Watch video when Sasikala broke down while addressing AIADMK MLAs (courtesy - ANI):