Deepa Jayakumar – J Jayalalithaa's niece, Sasikala's challenger

Chennai: The dynamics of Tamil Nadu politics is expected to witness a sea change with late J Jayalalithaa's niece, Deepa Jayakumar, Tuesday, declaring that she has entered politics and would contest incumbent AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala for taking over the legacy of 'Amma'.

Earlier this month, Deepa Jayakumar, who has strong physical resemblance to Jayalalithaa, had hinted at her entry into politics, saying it cannot be stopped.

42-year-old Deepa, who has an international degree in journalism, is the daughter of Jayalalithaa's only brother late Jayakumar.

Deepa was born at Jaya's Poes Garden residence and also stayed with her aunt for four years.

The niece of 'Amma', who has claimed to be the “real political heir” of the late AIADMK leader, had alleged that she was not allowed to meet Jayalalithaa when she was hospitalised for 75 days at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. She had also alleged that she was not allowed to attend her aunt's funeral in December.

Jayalalithaa had passed away on December 5 last year.

Deepa has been garnering support from many leaders of Jayalalithaa, who believe that she is the real political heir of Jayalalithaa.

Christening the forum ‘Deepa Peravai’, about 100 party workers earlier this month had put up a large flex board, with pictures of former chief ministers MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, and Deepa at Kannampalayam area here. They raised slogans in Deepa’s support, and claimed that she was the “real political heir” of Jayalalithaa.

Notably, sections of AIADMK cadres and supporters of Deepa had staged a black flag protest in Cuddalore, the day Sasikala took over as general secretary of the party. They had claimed that Sasikala was chosen to the top post against the party’s rules and regulations.

The 42-year-old has carefully chosen January 17 – AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran’s 100th birth anniversary – to make her intention to contest VK Sasikala taking over the legacy of 'Amma'.

In an attempt to win over the hearts of Amma supporters, Deepa, these days has mastered the art of draping the saree and waving at the crowd in the same way as her aunt did.

With Deepa deciding to challenge Sasikala's appointment, it would be interesting to see whether she is accepted by the AIADMK members as their 'Amma'.