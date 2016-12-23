DMK chief Karunanidhi likely to be discharged from hospital today
Chennai: DMK president M Karunanidhi is likely to be discharged from hospital on Friday.
His son and party treasurer MK Stalin had said on December 21 (Wednesday), "His health is improving. I am happy to say that there is a likelihood of him returning home day after tomorrow."
On the same day, Kauvery Hospitals, where he is undergoing treatment for breathing difficulty caused by lung and throat infection, had said, "Karunanidhi is recovering well... He will be discharged from the hospital after completion of course of antibiotics."
The hospital had also released a picture of the 92-year-old DMK chief watching TV, flanked by a medical team.
Kauvery Hospital Press Release. pic.twitter.com/YdC6ds9WEl
— KalaignarKarunanidhi (@kalaignar89) December 21, 2016
Karunanidhi was hospitalised on the night of December 15 for breathing difficulty caused by lung and throat infection and underwent tracheostomy procedure.
Press Release from Kauvery Hospital pic.twitter.com/0dlh8mMQgD
— KalaignarKarunanidhi (@kalaignar89) December 16, 2016
(With PTI inputs)
