DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi shifted to Kauvery Hospital after drop in blood pressure

CHENNAI: Ailing DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi was shifted from his Gopalapuram residence to the Kauvery Hospital after his blood pressure declined in the wee hours of Saturday.
According to reports, the five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Karunanidhi was brought to the hospital around 1.30 AM. The DMK chief was admitted to the hospital`s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) around 1:30 AM after a sudden drop in blood pressure, a top official of the hospital said.
His condition is said to be stable as of now.
DMK President Karunanidhi has been admitted to the ICU of the hospital following a drop in blood pressure. His BP has been stabilised with medical management. He is being monitored and treated by a panel of expert doctors: Kauvery Hospital, Chennai #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/qsLW12C0c3
— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2018
He is currently being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection and age-related ailments.
Speaking to reporters, DMK leader A Raja said Karunanidhi's blood pressure went down and hence he was shifted to the hospital.
"His blood pressure is now normal and there is nothing to worry," Raja said.
Chennai: MK Stalin, Kanimozhi, A Raja leave Kauvery Hospital, where DMK President Karunanidhi is admitted following a drop in blood pressure. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/vtwBncfRST
— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2018
A team of doctors had reached Karunanidhi's home about midnight and reviewed his condition.
They then decided to shift him to the hospital after discussions with Karunanidhi's family members.
#WATCH: DMK president M. Karunanidhi being taken to Chennai's Kauvery Hospital.#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/uJ06YHOU5B
— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2018
On Friday, DMK leader and Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin said there is a significant improvement in the health condition of Karunanidhi as the infection had come down a lot.
A statement issued by the Kauvery Hospital on Thursday said that the 94-year-old DMK patron was suffering from urinary tract infection and he was being treated at his home.
Kauvery Hospital's Executive Director Aravindan Selvaraj said there has been a slight decline in Karunanidhi's health due to age-related ailments.
"He is currently being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection with intravenous antibiotics and fluids. He is being monitored and treated round the clock by a team of medical and nursing professionals, who are providing hospital-level care at his home," Selvaraj had said.
On July 18, Karunanidhi was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in the city for a tracheotomy procedure.
Top political leaders from Tamil Nadu including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and actor-politician Kamal Haasan had paid a visit the residence of ailing DMK chief M Karunanidhi to enquire about his health on Friday.
Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam along with other ministers met DMK's MK Stalin to inquire about DMK chief M. Karunanidhi's at latter's residence in Chennai. DMK chief is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection& is being given hospital level treatment at home. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/DaAPpIWXzR
— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2018
The leaders have been making a beeline at the DMK chief's Gopalapuram residence ever since the doctors attending him described a "slight decline" in his health.
O Panneerselvam, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, Electricity Minister P Thangamani, Minister for Municipal Administration SP Velumani and Kamal Hassan were among those who visited the 94-year-old leader.
The leaders met DMK working president MK Stalin to inquire about the health of his ailing father M Karunanidhi.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too enquired about the health of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M Karunanidhi and prayed for his quick recovery.
The Prime Minister also spoke to Karunanidhi`s son MK Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi regarding the same.
"Spoke to Thiru @mkstalin and Kanimozhi Ji. Enquired about the health of Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji and offered any assistance required. I pray for his quick recovery and good health," he tweeted.
A large number of DMK cadres have gathered outside the hospital.
(With Agency inputs)