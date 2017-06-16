close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

DMK stages walkout for third day over "pay-off" row

The DMK staged a walkout for the third consecutive day on Friday from the state assembly over the issue of alleged horse-trading of AIADMK MLAs.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 16:11

Chennai: The DMK staged a walkout for the third consecutive day on Friday  from the state assembly over the issue of alleged horse-trading of AIADMK MLAs.

Leader of Opposition M K Stalin led the walkout after he and deputy DMK leader in the House Duraimurugan argued with Speaker P Dhanapal over the issue in which remarks made by them were expunged by the chair after Finance Minister D Jayakumar made an intervention.

Textiles Minister O S Manian said the Opposition party trying to raise the issue was not appropriate.

When some DMK members who were walking out objected to it, Dhanapal said the minister was only reiterating his ruling of June 14.

Yesterday too, DMK made a vain bid to raise the same issue and walked out after Dhanapal disallowed their plea holding that the matter was sub-judice and based on media reports. DMK's allies Congress and IUML too had walked out on the issue.

On June 14, the alleged pay-off kicked up a storm in the Assembly which eventually led to en masse eviction of DMK members. They later staged a road blockade outside the state secretariat and were briefly detained by police.

The matter related to purported claims by O Panneerselvam camp MLA S S Saravanan in a TV 'sting' operation about alleged pay-offs to ruling party MLAs ahead of the February 18 trust vote that was won by incumbent chief minister K Palaniswami. 

TAGS

Tamil NaduDMKAIADMKM K StalinO S ManianD Jayakumar

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

NASA&#039;s Juno captures clear view of Jupiter&#039;s south polar region
Space

NASA's Juno captures clear view of Jupiter's sout...

World

Pakistan revokes visa of man who ran school where kidnapped...

World

Trump mocks FBI for failing to prove 'Russian Collusio...

World

US congressman Scalise still in critical condition: Hospita...

World

Germany claims US harming EU firms with Russia sanctions

EuropeWorld

Germany opens its first liberal mosque in Berlin

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video