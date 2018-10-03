हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DMK

DMK to hold public meetings at 102 places against AIADMK govt in Tamil Nadu, Madras HC gives nod

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will be holding public meetings at 102 places across Tamil Nadu against the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government after the Madras High Court gave its nod to the DMK. 

The DMK had moved court seeking permission for its proposed state-wide public meetings. The DMK plans to hold meetings across the state on October 3 and 4 to highlight the alleged corruption in the AIADMK government. The DMK had to knock the doors of the court after the police turned down its requests for permission.

DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi, in his petition, had submitted that the police officials had rejected the applications filed by all respective district and town secretaries. He had claimed that all the applications were rejected citing "unsustainable and untenable" identical reasons.

The petitioner had pointed out that there were no common instructions to reject the requests. He had hence sought a direction from the court for the police to permit the party to conduct the public meetings.

Earlier, senior counsel P Wilson made a mention before Justice R Mahadevan for urgent hearing of the matter. The judge directed the counsel to file the petition and serve papers to the counsel on the government side so that it can be taken up for hearing.

Wilson submitted that the DMK, the main opposition party with 88 MLAs in the state assembly, had taken a decision to organise the meetings throughout the state under the title "Commission-Collection Corruption" against the AIADMK government.

