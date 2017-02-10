close
DMK working president MK Stalin won't extend unconditional support to Panneerselvam

IANS | Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 00:03
Chennai: DMK Working President M.K.Stalin on Thursday said the party does not agree with the statement of Deputy General Secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadesan that it would extend unconditional support to O. Panneerselvam to form the government.

In a statement issued here, Stalin said party President M. Karunanidhi and General Secretary K. Anbazhagan will take appropriate decision considering the unusual political situation in the state.

Stalin advised party officials not voice their personal views.

First Published: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 00:03

