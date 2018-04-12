Do your duty and follow court orders on Cauvery: Kamal Haasan in open letter to PM Narendra Modi

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do his duty and follow the orders of the Supreme Court to set up the Cauvery Water Management Board (CWMB). In an open letter, Kamal questioned if the Centre's delay in constituting the CWMB is aimed at gaining benefits in the coming Assembly elections in Karnataka, where the BJP is a contender.

"All sections of people of Tamizh Nadu have started to believe that this delay is due to ensuing elections in Karnataka and your Party's interest in it. Sir, it is your duty as the Prime Minister of our country to prove this wrong by immediately acting as per the Supreme Court order," read Kamal's letter.

The BJP is in the fray to take back the Karnataka government from the Congress. Both parties have found themselves trying to put up a balancing act on this count. The Tamil Nadu state unit of the Congress, out of power in the state and Centre, took part in protests last week to demand the constitution of the CWMB, a demand that is strongly opposed by the Congress in Karnataka.

"The Supreme Court of India has already performed its constitutional role by delivering the judgement. It is now the turn of your Government to perform its constitutional duty and implement the order."

"I am sure that you will fulfil your duty towards the People and farmers of Tamizh Nadu by constituting the Cauvery water Management Board immediately. The states of Kerala and Puducherry should also get their rightful share as per the Supreme Court order and constituting of the Cauvery Water Management Board is of utmost importance to ensure this. Looking forward to immediate action," he added.

Kamal Haasan also pointed out that Modi himself, when the CM of Gujarat, had the experience of trying to sort out water sharing disputes with three other states for the waters of the Narmada.