AIADMK

Embarrassed AIADMK unveils new statue of Jayalalithaa as old one failed to resemble her

The new statue was unveiled by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam among cheers from party supporters.  

Embarrassed AIADMK unveils new statue of Jayalalithaa as old one failed to resemble her

CHENNAI: There was a lot of excitement among AIADMK members and supporters when late J Jayalalithaa's statue was unveiled at party headquarters in Chennai in February this year. However, the party came under severe criticism shortly after the unveiling with people claiming that the statue barely looked like the iconic leader.

Embarrassed, the party announced that it will be installing a new statue to replace the old one. 

On Wednesday, the new statue was unveiled by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam among cheers from party supporters.

The old life-size statue of the late leader in February was unveiled at a grand event on the occasion of her 70th birth anniversary. The bronze statue with a rose garland was placed next to that of AIADMK leader MG Ramachandran at the party office. 

Social media was filled with outrage after pictures of the statue were shared, prompting the party to re-install the sculpture after the necessary changes are made.

As per reports, the statue was made in Andhra Pradesh.

