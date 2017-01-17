Embarrassment for MK Stalin, Alanganallu residents say don't politicise Jalllikattu

Chennai: DMK working president MK Stalin faced huge embarrassment on Monday, when he tried to lend his support to the residents of Alanganallu, who were lathicharged by the police for agitating against the Jalllikattu ban.

Stalin, in support of Alanganallu villagers had organised a protest in Chennai, however, to his dismay, the agitators flooded the social media platforms, asking him not to politicise the issue.

Alanganallur town, which is famous for Jallikattu in Madurai district, has been witnessing protests ever since the Supreme Court ban on Jallikattu.

In Jallikattu, a bull vaulter is expected to hang on to the bull's hump for a stipulated distance or hold on to the hump for a minimum of three jumps made by the bull.

The sport is traditionally held as part of the four-day Pongal festival.

The Supreme Court in May 2014 banned the conduct of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

The court also held that bulls cannot be used as performing animals either for Jallikattu events or for bullock-cart races in the Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra or elsewhere in the country.

Ever since the ban order, people have been demanding that the central government take necessary legal steps to allow the conduct of the sport.