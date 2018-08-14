हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MK Stalin

Emotional Stalin says he has worked relentlessly for DMK a day after Alagiri threatens revolt

Stalin asserted he has the support of the entire cadre, just a day after his elder brother MK Alagiri claimed otherwise.

CHENNAI: DMK working president MK Stalin on Tuesday moved to tears during the crucial meeting of the party to condole the death of his father and late party chief M Karunanidhi. Addressing the gathering, Stalin emphasised on the unity of the cadre and claimed that he has been working relentlessly for the DMK since the day he was made the party's working president. 

He also asserted that he has the support of the entire cadre, just a day after his elder brother MK Alagiri claimed otherwise. Alagiri had on Monday said that the real party cadre stands by him and not with Stalin.   

Striking an emotional chord, Stalin said that while the party had lost their leader, he had lost his father. "Party has lost our leader but I have lost the leader as well as my father," Stalin said at the emergency executive meeting in Chennai. 

He also recalled the denial of land at Marina beach by the AIADMK government on the night of Karunanidhi's death. He said that he approached the Chief Minister but was his request was turned down. "When Kalaignar was in his last stage I held CM's hands and pleaded to fulfill his (Karunanidhi) last wish to be buried at Marina Beach. But the government did not agree," Stalin recalled.

Stalin's speech asserting the support of the party can be seen as his pitch for his elevation for the party top post. The decision to make him the party chief is likely to be taken at the general council meeting of the DMK to be held later this month. 

Alagiri's open revolt to Stalin's claim for the top post comes within a week of Karunanidhi's death. Karunanidhi had expelled Alagiri and his supporters from the party in 2014 for indulging in anti-party activities and making derogatory remarks. Karunanidhi had then named Stalin as his political heir. The transition of power was formalised when Stalin was made the working president of the party in January 2017 after Karunanidhi's health did not permit him to preside over the affairs of the party.

