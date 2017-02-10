Former Union Minister Ponnusamy joins Panneerselvam camp
Chennai: Former Union Minister E. Ponnusamy on Friday joined the camp of Tamil Nadu acting Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.
However, AIADMK spokesperson Vaigaichelvan said people joining Panneerselvam`s camp are "beyond their expiry date" .
Panneerselvam revolted against AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala on Tuesday night alleging that he was forced to resign as Chief Minister to pave the way for Sasikala to occupy that chair.
Subsequently around five legislators, one sitting Member of Parliament (MP), party old timers, former legislators and others have started expressing their support to Panneerselvam.
Supporters of Sasikala continued their attack on Panneerselvam and charged him of betraying the party.
