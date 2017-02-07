Goa: Re-polling underway at polling booth no. 8 in Margao constituency

Panaji: Re-polling at polling booth no. 8 in Margao constituency in Goa is currently began on Tuesday.

The polling at booth number 8 at the government primary school in Aquem, Margao on February 4 was cancelled after poll officials posted at the booth failed to set electoral procedures.

#GoaElection2017: Re-polling underway at polling booth no. 8 in Margao constituency. pic.twitter.com/3Yvyzg7yYO — ANI (@ANI_news) February 7, 2017

#GoaElection2017: 78-year-old wheelchair-bound woman casts her vote at booth no. 8 in Goa's Margao; says it's every citizen's duty to vote. pic.twitter.com/saXVe07Jsy — ANI (@ANI_news) February 7, 2017

According to media reports, the elections officials present at the booth failed to clear the sample votes which were logged in the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

According to electoral procedures, sample votes are required to be deleted before the actual voting starts.

Following this, the Election Commission of India announced the re-polling at Margao constituency on February 7.

At least 251 candidates were contesting for the Goa assembly elections for 40-member House while 11.10 lakh voters were eligible to cast ballot.

According to Election Commission, Goa, that went to assembly polls on Saturday, had a high turnout of 83%.