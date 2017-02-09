Governor should ''rescue'' legislators from captivity: S. Ramadoss
Chennai: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday urged Tamil Nadu Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao to "rescue" the AIADMK legislators housed in resorts and get their views individually on the party`s chief ministerial candidate.
In a statement here, Ramadoss said when Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam can be forced to resign from his post, it is not difficult to pressurise ordinary legislator to extend support to AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala.
On Tuesday night, Panneerselvam told the media that he was forced to resign and propose Sasikala`s name for the post of Leader of the AIADMK Legislature Party.
Ramadoss said Rao should take immediate action to "free the AIADMK legislators from their captivity".
Rao should also speak to the legislators individually and ascertain their views, and only after that he should decide whom to call to form the next government in the state, Ramadoss said.
Over 120 legislators belonging to the AIADMK have been ferried to a beach resort near here by the Sasikala camp as a measure to "protect" them from being poached by the rival camp led by Panneerselvam.
Their cell phones have been reportedly taken away and jammers installed so they cannot speak by telephones to anybody outside.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
- PM Modi's name vs. Akhilesh Yadav's developmental model: What will garner more votes?
- Obama spotted kitesurfing in Caribbean with friend Richard Branson
- DNA: Does Sasikala qualify for the post of Tamil Nadu CM without contesting elections?
- Live in the present, Dr Subhash Chandra tells children in Delhi
- Is this the greatest catch in history of professional cricket? Watch Video to believe!
- Karnataka: 15-year-old girl repeatedly raped by guardian gets pregnant
- AIADMK crisis: As it happened on Wednesday
- Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' barb: BJP hits back, demands apology from Congress for disrespecting PM
- Surgical strikes: Here's how India's most daring military operation was conducted by Para commandos