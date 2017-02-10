I resigned even before Sasikala sacked me: E. Madhusudanan

Chennai: As the power struggle within the AIADMK shows no sign of abating, former party leader E. Madhusudanan on Friday said the party will soon hold elections for the post of the General Secretary and the cadre will decide who should lead the party.

"The AIADMK will soon hold elections for the post of the General Secretary and the cadre will decide who should lead the party.

Election date will be announced soon," he told the media here.

Responding to his sacking from the party, Madhusudanan said, "I left Sasikala even before she removed me.

"He further alleged that there is no such position of interim General Secretary in AIADMK party rules.

The suspense of the Tamil Nadu AIADMK drama has been on the rise today as both V.K. Sasikala`s camp and O. Panneerselvam`s camps remained tight-lipped about their respective closed-door meetings with Governor Vidyasagar Rao.

Sasikala, earlier in the day dismissed Madhusudhanan from the party for backing Panneerselvam. She also announced the appointment of former minister KA Sengottaiyan as the new AIADMK presidium chairman.