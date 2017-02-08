Inquiry panel will be set up to probe Jayalalithaa's death: Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam

Chennai: Two months after Jayalalithaa's death, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today said he would recommend an inquiry commission under a sitting Supreme Court judge to probe the "doubts" surrounding the health condition and demise of the late leader.

The chief minister's announcement came a day after senior party leader P H Pandian made some allegations over Jayalalithaa's death.

"There are widespread doubts on Amma's health among people. It is the responsibility of a government to clear those doubts. An inquiry commission will be recommended to be set up under a sitting supreme court judge (to probe the matter)," he said.

He was responding to reporters' queries about "doubts surrounding Jayalalithaa's health and subsequent death."

Doctors, including the British specialist who treated Jayalalithaa, had recently explained in detail the treatment given by Jayalalithaa.

Pandian, who reiterated his allegations made against Sasikala yesterday, said he will file a complaint in this regard.