close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »
﻿

Jallikattu begins in Tamil Nadu; over 900 bulls, 1200 tamers to take part

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 11:16
Jallikattu begins in Tamil Nadu; over 900 bulls, 1200 tamers to take part
File photo

Chennai: After several court battles between animal lovers and Jallikattu organisers, the traditional bull-taming sport of Tamil Nadu began on Sunday in Madurai district's Avaniyapuram. 

At least 950 bulls will take part in the event. Along with bulls, 1200 bull tamers also underwent medical tests in the presence of Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister OP Vaidayakumar. 

In order to prevent any untoward incident, at least 15 medical teams and 500 policemen have been deployed on duty. Twenty ambulances are also present on the spot.

Jallikattu, usually held during the harvest festival of Pongal in mid-January, could not be organised in the past three years in view of a Supreme Court ban on the sport after complaints of cruelty to animals.

First Published: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 10:34

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.