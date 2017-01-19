Jallikattu protests continue in Tamil Nadu, sea of protesters camp on Marina beach

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge him to pass an ordinance to enable the conduct of Jallikattu.

Divulging the details of the meet, the Prime Minister's Office said, “The ban imposed on Jallikattu by the Supreme Court came up for discussion with CM Panneerselvam.”

While appreciating the cultural significance of Jallikattu, the Prime Minister observed that the matter is presently sub-judice, the PMO said.

“The Centre would be supportive of steps taken by the state government,” the PM told the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Besides the Jallikattu issue, the drought situation also came up for the discussion between the two leaders.

The PM assured CM Paneerselvam that all possible assistance would be provided to the state to address the drought situation and a central team would be deputed to Tamil Nadu shortly.

Pannerselvam's meet with PM Modi comes at a time when the southern state is experiencing huge protests as thousands of youth are rallying at the Marina beach for the third day and were all set to continue their agitation in support of Jallikattu, the bull-taming sport banned by the Supreme Court.

The Marina has turned into a sea of humanity as several thousand young men and women demanded not only an end to the ban on Jallikattu but also a ban on People for Ethical Treatment of Animals, which opposes the sport.

Amid raging protests seeking the nod for holding Jallikattu, AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala said party MPs would explain the "emotional agitations" in Tamil Nadu and the need for the Centre to bring in an ordinance to lift the ban on conducting the sport.

In a release, she said the party panel of MPs will call on both the President and the Prime Minister.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly and DMK working president MK Stalin suggested that Panneerselvam should take with him representatives of all political parties and protesting youth when he meets Modi.

"If Chief Minister O Panneerselvam meets Prime Minister Modi along with all party representatives and protesting youth, it would add more strength to our appeal to allow holding Jallikattu," he said in a statement here.

The Supreme Court in May 2014 banned Jallikattu, saying that bulls cannot be used as performing animals either for Jallikattu events or for bullock-cart races.

Since then, people have been urging the central government to take steps to allow the sport.