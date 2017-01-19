Jallikattu: TN CM Panneerselvam wants emergency ordinance, meets PM Modi

New Delhi: Even as thousands continue to occupy Chennai's Marina Beach, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to resolve the crisis surrounding the ban on bull-taming sport Jallikattu.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has been apprised of the need to draft an ordinance to go around the ban imposed by the Supreme Court.

“Gave letter to PM saying that ban on Jallikattu must be lifted and Centre should draft an ordinance on it,” he said.

Panneerselvam also asserted that Jallikattu is part of Tamil culture.

On PM's response, the CM said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he gives highest importance to cultural values of the state. He assured he will extend full support to us.”

The PM Modi, however, reminded Panneerselvam that the matter is in the courts.

"The case in SC is being heard, and verdict is not pronounced yet, so whatever steps state government takes, Prime Minister has assured support," Panneerselvam said.

Expressing confidence in being able to resolve the issue, he said, "Tamil Nadu government will soon take steps along with Centre on how to enable Jallikattu."

"You will soon see steps. Wait, good will happen," the CM said.