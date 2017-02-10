Jallikattu to be organised in Tamil Nadu's Alanganallur today; 1,000 bulls expected to participate

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's traditional rural sport Jallikattu, bull taming sport, will be organised in Alanganallur on Friday.

Madurai District collector visited the site on Thursday to review the arrangements.

At Alanganallur Jallikattu, around 1000 bulls and 1500 bull tamers are expected to participate in the event.

Huge police deployment is expected to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

Six persons were seriously injured in the Jallikattu event held yesterday at Palamedu village 25 km from here, one of the hubs for bull taming sport in the state, after a two year gap.

In a relief to Jallikattu supporters, the Supreme Court in Janurary refused to stay the Tamil Nadu government amendment permitting Jallikattu, while telling the the state government that it was its primary responsibility to maintain law and order.

The apex court by its May 7, 2014 verdict had said that "Jallikattu, bullock-cart races and such events per se violate Sections 3, 11(1)(a) and 11(1)(m)(ii) of PCA Act and consequently, Bulls cannot be used as performing animals, either for the Jallikattu events or bullock-cart races in the State of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra or elsewhere in the country."