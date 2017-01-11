Jallikattu: VK Sasikala urges PM Narendra Modi to promulgate ordinance

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking promulgation of an ordinance for the conduct of the bull taming sports Jallikattu, noting that the ban on it had caused 'resentment' in the state.

"No cruelty is practised on the animals per se. Also, bulls are worshipped as a deity by the religious in Tamil Nadu and care is always taken by the youth taming them (to) not to inflict any pain on them," Sasikala told Modi in a letter.

"The ban on Jallikkattu has incensed the public of Tamil Nadu and the youth in particular, and all efforts have to be taken to revoke it," she said.

This sporting event was "inextricably" linked to the rural, agrarian customs, practices and psyche of Tamils and also helped in the conservation of native germplasm since bulls with excellent physical attributes alone are reared for Jjallikattu, she noted.

"The Ministry of Environment and Forests, Government of India should clearly de-notify bulls as 'performing animals' and I request you to take appropriate steps to enable the traditional sport of Tamil Nadu to be played on our soil. This is my earnest request as there is widespread resentment against the ban," she added.

Sasikala's letter to the Prime Minister on the issue comes days after Chief Minister O Panneerselvam urged the Centre to promulgate an ordinance for the conduct of the sport.

Earlier today, CM Paneerselvam asserted that he will ensure Jallikattu is held in Tamil Nadu This year.

Jallikkattu is a traditional sporting event of the state, held coinciding with the harvest festival of Pongal, and forms an essential part of the festivities, she said.

(With agency inputs)