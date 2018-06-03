हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karunanidhi

Karunanidhi meets DMK workers on 95th birthday; Rahul, Mamata extend wishes: See pics

The veteran Dravidian leader's house has been decked up with flowers and hoardings featuring him and his son, DMK working president MK Stalin.

Karunanidhi meets DMK workers on 95th birthday; Rahul, Mamata extend wishes: See pics

CHENNAI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M Karunanidhi on Sunday met party workers outside his residence in Tamil Nadu's Gopalapuram on the occasion of his 95th birthday.

The veteran Dravidian leader's house has been decked up with flowers and hoardings featuring him and his son, DMK working president MK Stalin.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wished Karunanidhi. "I would like to wish Shri Karunanidhi ji a very happy birthday! I pray for his good health and happiness, always," he tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too wished him on his birthday. "Warmest birthday greetings to M Karunanidhi @kalaignar89 Ji. I pray for your good health and happiness," she said.

Born on June 3, 1924, Muthuvel Karunanidhi served the state five times as the chief minister. He stepped into the world of politics at 14 and in 1969, he became the chief minister for the first time.

The DMK chief, at present, represents the constituency of Tiruvarur in the Tamil Nadu state Legislative Assembly. He has also worked as a script writer in Tamil films.

Karunanidhi has been out of active politics for several months due to health issues. His son Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi, a Rajya Sabha MP, look after the party affairs. 

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has granted a leave of absence to Karunanidhi because of his unwellness.

Tags:
KarunanidhiDMKTamil Nadu

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close